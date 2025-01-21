Bhubaneswar: Inaugurating the Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre at the Inforcity-II area, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said this centre is a symbol of donation and kindness.

Majhi said the selfless contribution of Surbroto Bagchi and wife Susmita Bagchi to the society is difficult to be seen these days. The Chief Minister hoped the selfless service of the Bagchi couple will inspire others to come forward and serve the society with dedication.

The palliative care center has been established in collaboration with the Karunashraya organisation functioning under the Bangalore-based Hospice Trust.

The Odisha Government provided land and other allied logistical support at discounted rates for establishment of the Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre.

Among others, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha’s Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, local MLAs, the Chief Secretary and senior officials were in attendance at the event.