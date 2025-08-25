Bhubaneswar: Continuous rainfall in the upper catchments of major rivers has triggered floods in several districts of Odisha, severely disrupting normal life.

In Jajpur, a 50-foot-wide breach occurred in the Kani river, a branch of the Baitarani, near Ahiyaas Bazar under Kaspa panchayat. The breach has inundated large areas, affecting four panchayats under the Dasarathpur block.

In Bonai of Sundargarh district, the Brahmani river swelled following heavy rainfall in the upper regions. Floodwaters were seen flowing dangerously close to the Sia Jora bridge near Jangla, cutting off transport. Jangla, Jakeikela and Lalei areas have been marooned, while floodwater has entered acres of paddy fields.

In Bhadrak district, floodwater entered several areas of Dhamnagar, forcing the administration to close schools and Anganwadi centres for two days. All Anganwadi centres in Hasanabad and Arjunpur panchayats remained shut, while 25 schools across Arjunpur, Hasanabad, Sohada and Padhani areas were closed. At Akhuapada, the Baitarani River was flowing above the danger level. Farmlands near Kantighai in Bhandaripokhari were submerged, while floodwaters entered villages through escape points at Mallimahara and Gaurangpur.

In Jaleswar of Balasore district, floodwater from the Subarnarekha river entered villages, with the river flowing at 10.85 metres at Rajghat. Vast areas of Basta, Baliapal, Jaleswar and Bhogarai blocks have been submerged. More than 10,000 people in five panchayats have been surrounded by floodwaters. Road connectivity on the Baliapal–Bhogarai–Rasulpur route has also been snapped.