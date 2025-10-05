Bhubaneswar: On this day in 1926, a boy was born in the small village of Nilakanthapur in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district. He would later become the youngest martyr in India’s freedom struggle.

Baji Rout’s story is one of rare courage and unwavering patriotism that continues to inspire generations even today. At the tender age of 12, Baji Rout laid down his life opposing British tyranny during the Prajamandal Andolan.

It was the night of October 10, 1938. British police forces attacked Bhuban village in Dhenkanal, arresting several villagers and local leaders without any reason. When people gathered outside the police station demanding their release, the police opened fire on them. Two villagers, Raghu Naik and Quri Naik, were killed in the firing, while many others were injured.

Fearing retaliation from the enraged villagers, the British policemen decided to flee to Dhenkanal through the Nilakanthapur Ghat, the shortest route across the Brahmani River.

On the rainy night of October 11, as the policemen reached Nilakanthapur Ghat, they encountered young Baji Rout. A member of the children’s wing of the Prajamandal Andolan, Baji had been instructed by senior activists to keep watch at the riverbank and prevent the police from crossing.

When ordered to ferry the policemen across, Baji refused. Enraged by his defiance, the British officers opened fire, killing the 12-year-old boy along with two boatmen, Laxman Mallik and Fagu Sahoo.

Baji Rout’s fearless act turned him into a symbol of resistance. His sacrifice sparked outrage and strengthened the Prajamandal movement, inspiring many across Odisha and beyond to rise against colonial rule.