Bhubaneswar: In a significant development in the Balanga minor girl burning case, police recorded the survivor’s statement at Delhi AIIMS, said Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra today.

The statement was recorded by Balanga police station’s IIC and a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The matter is now in the final phase of investigation. The circumstances and motive behind the incident will be made public soon. All legal angles are being thoroughly examined as the investigation nears completion. Given the survivor's ongoing medical treatment, police are continuing the probe with caution and sensitivity, the police official said.

The shocking incident took place on July 19 in the Balanga area of Puri district. As per reports, three unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted the minor girl, tied a handkerchief around her face, poured kerosene on her, and set her ablaze.

Despite sustaining severe burn injuries, the girl managed to flee the scene and took shelter at a nearby house. Alert villagers immediately rushed her to the Pipili Community health Centre. She was later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment. Following her critical condition, she was moved to AIIMS Delhi for further care.