Bhubaneswar: After battling for life for a fortnight, the 16-year-old girl from Balanga, who suffered severe burn injuries succumbed during treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. With 75% burn, she was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS, New Delhi on July 19, 2025.

She was set ablaze on July 19 in the Balanga area of Odisha’s Puri district.

As per reports, three unidentified youths on a motorcycle allegedly intercepted the girl, tied a handkerchief around her face, doused her with an inflammable liquid, and set her on fire. The attack took place around 5 to 7 kilometres from the Balanga police station.

Condoling the death of the minor girl, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in a post on X that despite all efforts by the State Government and a team of specialist doctors at AIIMS New Delhi, her life could not be saved.

The Chief Minister also prayed to God to give strength to the bereaved family to cope with the loss.

In an X post, Deputy Chief Minister and Nimpara legislator Pravati Parida also condoled the death of the minor girl.

A few days ago, Puri SP Pinak Mishra stated the police had recorded the girl’s statement at AIIMS, New Delhi. The statement was taken by the IIC of Balanga Police Station in the presence of a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).