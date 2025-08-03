Bhubaneswar: The body of a 15-year-old girl from Puri district, who had suffered 75 per cent burn injuries and died while being treated at AIIMS-New Delhi, was brought to Odisha today.

The body was brought to the capital city from New Delhi in a special flight that reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at around 11 pm. The Commissionerate Police tightened security near the airport ahead of the arrival of the girl’s body from New Delhi.

The girl, a resident of Balanga area in Puri district, initially alleged that she was set on fire by three bike-borne miscreants on July 19.

The victim had been rushed to the Burn Ward of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on the same day.

She had been airlifted to the National Capital and admitted to the ICU of the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block of AIIMS-New Delhi on July 20.

Despite best efforts from the doctors, the minor girl succumbed to her injuries while being treated at the premier health institute yesterday.

However, the Odisha Police stated that no evidence has been found so far to establish the involvement of any other individual in the incident.

The girl’s body will be taken to Balanga amid tight security. Her last rites will be performed at her native place, said a source.