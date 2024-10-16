Balangir: The Kantabanji police on Tuesday rescued as many as 18 migrant labourers who were being trafficked to Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports, the labourers, including several women, were being transported to a brick kiln in Andhra Pradesh in a van. The police intercepted the vehicle at Dangamara Square and rescued them.

The vehicle driver and the alleged mastermind behind the trafficking, Pradeep Behera, have been detained for further investigation. Police also seized the van.

All the rescued labourers are from Saradapur village under Kantabanji police limits.

Further investigation into the trafficking is ongoing.