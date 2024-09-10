Patnagarh: In a hit and run case, chaos unfolded after irate villagers staged a road blockade and detained the vehicle of a hotel owner who allegedly mowed down three sisters in a drunken state in Belpada tehsil of Odisha's Balangir district on Tuesday evening.

While one of them died on the spot, the other two are battling for life in the hospital. The incident took place near Bus Stand pada in Nunhad village under Belpada police limits. The deceased was identified as Bhuleswari Majhi (18) and the accused Sushil Kumar Sahu, owner of a dhaba named 'Sunshine Hotel' on Patnagarh-Kantabanji State Highway. It is suspected that he lost control at the wheel as he was inebriated. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, Sahu took out his new car in the evening and was learning how to drive when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the three siblings who were sitting outside their house. While one of them died instantly, the other two were critically hurt. Locals rushed the critically injured victims to the nearest hospital but doctors later referred them to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

As the news spread, chaos unfolded with locals detaining the vehicle and demanding justice and due compensation for the victims. Some of them reportedly started vandalising the hotel of the accused.

Police, on getting information, reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. They have started investigation and case has been registered, official sources said.