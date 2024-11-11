Balangir: A Supply Assistant was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a widow in Budula Panchayat under Agalpur police limits in Odisha's Balangir district and circulating a video of the incident.

Police apprehended the accused, identified as Girish Chandra Sahu, from his relative's house in Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, Girish had been on the run since the widow filed a complaint with the police on November 4. As per the complainant, Girish raped her multiple times after luring her to provide rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

He allegedly recorded a video of the incident and circulated the clip.

The entire matter came to the fore after the victim confronted him at the panchayat office, hitting him with her slipper. A video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms.

Acting on the complaint filed by the woman, the police launched a manhunt and arrested Girish. He was forwarded to court.

Further probe into the offence was underway.