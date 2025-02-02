Patnagarh: While playing with an unused battery, two kids were injured following an explosion in Padil village under Patnagarh police limits this afternoon.

Family members of the injured said, Ranjit Dalei and Jawahar Sanad were playing with the battery near their houses in the village. An explosion took place causing grievous injuries to the duo.

The two kids were rushed to the Patnagarh Hospital. When their condition did not improve, they were referred to the Balangir District Headquarters Hospital.

Upon receiving information, the local police reached the spot and launched an investigation.