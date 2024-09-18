Balasore: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Balasore district.

"Six blocks and 8,000 hectares are underwater. As many as 35 gram panchayats across three blocks have been affected by the floods," said CM Majhi after assessing the situation.

He said the district administration has evacuated 2,000 people from low-lying areas, and they are being provided with cooked food. Eight Fire Services teams, three ODRAF teams, and one NDRF team are working in villages that have been cut off due to the flooding.

"The Odisha government is taking steps to control flooding in the Subarnarekha river. The Engineer-in-Chief (EIC) has been asked to create a roadmap for a permanent solution, and further actions will be taken once the report is received," the Chief Minister added.

On the other hand, Bijay Kumar Samal, EIC, Water Resources Department, informed that the Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers have crossed the danger mark, leading to a flood situation in three blocks of Baleswar district— Baliapal, Jaleswar, and Bhograi.

Due to the full moon and high tides, water drainage has become difficult, worsening the situation. At Rajghat in the Subarnarekha River, the water level has risen to 11.6 meters, while the danger mark is 10.36 meters. Similarly, at Mathani in the Jalaka River, the water level is at 6.6 meters, slightly above the danger level of 6.5 meters.

The water level is expected to recede after a day, said Samal.