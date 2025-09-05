Bhubaneswar: The Balasore district administration has been put on high alert after the Jalaka river crossed the danger level, posing a flood threat in the Basta block. Continuous rainfall over the past few days has led to a sharp rise in water levels.

Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Chandrashekhar Padhee, informed that at Mathani, the Jalaka river was flowing at 6.71 metres, surpassing the danger level of 6.50 metres.

Low-lying areas may face inundation if the water continues to rise.

On the situation of other rivers, Padhee said that the Baitarani river in Bhadrak was flowing below the danger mark. At Akhuapada, the river stood at 18.24 metres and was expected to recede further, dropping below the warning level by Saturday.

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in 15 blocks across Odisha, with Padmapur receiving the highest at 88 mm, Padhee added.

Meanwhile, inflow into Hirakud Dam has increased, with 3.36 lakh cusecs of water entering and being released through 20 gates. The current water level at the reservoir is 626.58 feet. Padhee cautioned that the inflow could rise to 4.5–5 lakh cusecs by September 7.

He assured that the situation is being closely monitored to ensure timely action and minimise risks to nearby areas.