Balasore: Three persons have been arrested and forwarded to court in Remuna area of Balasore district for their alleged involvement in beating up two tribal women, said the Balasore District Police today.

Informing the media persons, Balasore SP Raj Prasad said the arrested three persons have been forwarded to the court. Notice have been issued to four more persons under the SC, ST Atrocities Act and miscellaneous case.

In another forced conversion case, that was registered countering the above case, the police have issued notice to three persons. Further investigation in both the cases is going on, the Balasore SP added.

After a video showing a group of people beating up two women, who were tied to a tree, went viral on the social media, the police registered the two cases. The incident took place at Khairmukhra village under Remuna Police Station.

The women were being thrashed for their alleged involvement in religious conversion, said locals.