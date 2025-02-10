Cuttack: Team India captain Rohit Sharma was seemingly angry over DJ music being played during the India vs England ODI cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

Using hand gestures, Rohit asked the DJ to stop the music which was being played at regular intervals in the second innings during India’s run chase.

An angry Rohit was visibly saying "Bandh Karo" as the music was making him lose concentration in his batting.

The incident took place when India had scored 48 runs for no loss and Rohit was batting at the individual score of 29 runs. The team was chasing a target of 305 set by England. Video of Rohit Sharma’s visible anger also made rounds on social media.

Rohit went on to score the 32nd ODI century of his career by scoring 119 off 90 balls. The innings featured 12 fours and seven sixes, helping India to successfully achieve the target and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

During the match, a malfunction in one of the floodlight towers brought the game to a halt for around 30 minutes.

Explaining the cause of the fiasco, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Sanjay Behera said, "Each floodlight tower had two generators as backup. During the match, one of the generators for the affected floodlight tower malfunctioned. When we attempted to switch to the second generator, we found that a vehicle used for transporting players was parked between the tower and the generator. We had to contact the driver and get him to move the vehicle before we could restore the power supply."

The Odisha government has taken serious note of the incident and ordered an investigation into the floodlight failure. Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that the government has sought an explanation from the OCA regarding the incident.