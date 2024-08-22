SIM Boxes in Odisha, Jharkhand being operated via smart switches

{{ primary_category.name }}
The Twin City Commissionerate of Police has uncovered shocking details about SIM Box setups seized in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack (Odisha), and Ranchi (Jharkhand)
Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda revealed that these SIM Boxes in Bhubaneswar and Ranchi were controlled via smart switches from Dhaka, Bangladesh
Asadur Zaman, a Bangladeshi national and owner of Icon Technology in Dhaka, was identified as the handler controlling the SIM Boxes in Bhubaneswar and Ranchi, while Raju Mondal operated the setup in Cuttack
Police seized 17 SIM Boxes, 678 operational SIMs, and three internet connections from these locations
A joint police team seized five SIM Boxes with 220 operational SIMs, 40 inactive SIMs, and an internet modem from a rented house in Ranchi
Raju Mondal, hailing from West Bengal, confessed to starting the SIM Box operation in Ranchi in May and installed the setups under the guidance of Zaman
The police are investigating potential terror links but have so far identified Mondal as a service provider; further questioning will determine the end users
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) have examined Mondal, and the Commissionerate of Police is seeking more remand time for further questioning
Police are gathering evidence against Zaman and plan to seek Interpol's help for his extradition after confirming his visits to Odisha
Mondal disclosed that Zaman visited India on October 21, 2023, via Agartala and left on December 24, 2023, via Haridaspur
