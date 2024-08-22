Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate of Police revealed more shocking details about the SIM Box setups seized from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack in Odisha and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda today said the SIM Boxes installed in Bhubaneswar and Ranchi were being controlled through smart switches from Dhaka in Bangladesh. The Commissioner of Police elaborated further Asadur Zaman, a Bangladesh national and handler of accused Raju Mondal, was controlling the SIM Boxes installed in the houses taken on rent in Bhubaneswar and Ranchi. However, the SIM Box set up installed at a rented house in Cuttack was operated by Mondal himself, Panda said.

Mentioning that the Commissionerate of Police has got hold of more details about Zaman, Panda said the Bangladesh national was the owner of a software company – Icon Technology, which is based in Dhaka. The police also received the photo of Zaman. He studied at the BGMEA Fashion and Technology University, Dhaka.

A total of 17 SIM Boxes, 678 operational SIMs and three internet connections have been seized so far from the three places.

A joint team of the Special Squad, Laxmisagar Police and Cyber team during their visit to Ranchi seized five SIM Boxes with 220 operational SIMs, 40 inactive SIMs and the internet modem from a rented house.

Mondal, who hails from West Bengal, during the examinations confessed that he started operating the SIM Box set up Ranchi in May this year. He himself installed the SIM Boxes in Ranchi. While Zaman was installinig the SIM Boxes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Mondal got the idea about the installation process.

Mondal procured the equipments required for SIM Box setups from West Bengal. He installed the SIM Box setup in Ranchi rented house under the guidance of Zaman.

Terror links yet to be established

Asked whether there is any terror link with the SIM Boxes, the Commissioner of Police said so far it has been understood that Mondal was a service provider. Only further questioning will elicit who has been using the facilities of SIM Boxes. The police with the help of the Cyber team are examining the call details that have been received, Panda added.

The five-day remand of Mondal ended today. Panda informed the Commissionerate of Police will seek another seven-day remand of Mondal for further questioning.

An official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached Bhubaneswar and quizzed Mondal in the SIM Box case. The officials of the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) have also examined the accused, the Commissioner of Police said.

Panda said the police are collecting evidence against Zaman. After establishing that the Zaman had visited Odisha, the Commissionerate of Police will seek the Inetrpol's help through the Central Bureau of Investigation for extradition of the Bangladesh national.

During the questioning, Mondal said Zaman had visited India on October 21, 2023 via Agartala and stayed for quite some time. He moved out of India on December 24, 2023 via Haridaspur.

Also Read: ‘Hawala’ route used to transfer money for SIM Box operation

Also Read: SIM Box set up run by Raju Mondal unearthed in Ranchi