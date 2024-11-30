Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested a bank official for duping an elderly woman of Rs 2.30 crore in Cuttack city.

The accused has been identified as Khirod Kumar Nayak (39), the Relationship Manager of Badambadi branch of Axis Bank.

The elderly woman is an account holder in the private sector bank. As the woman does not have much knowledge about banking services, she used to depend upon Nayak.

Nayak was regularly visiting the woman’s house and using her mobile phone to provide quarterly bank accounts statements.

Some days ago, Nayak persuaded the woman to transfer her money from savings accounts to fixed deposits to get more returns. During the process, Nayak had obtained signature of the woman several times.

The woman was recently informed by the bank that money from her accounts was transferred to the account of one Sumitra Khuntia.

Upon enquiry with the bank, the elderly woman found that around Rs 2.3 crore had been withdrawn from her fixed deposit account. She also got information that her registered mobile number has been changed without her knowledge.

On the basis of complaint lodged by the victim, the Cybercrime police station of the Crime Branch registered a case under various Sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act, 2000 on November 29 (yesterday).

While verifying the bank details and other documents furnished by the victim, the cybercrime unit of the Crime Branch identified Nayak as the prime accused in the duping case and arrested him.

The police have seized 32 ATM cards, five passbooks, 37 cheque books, two mobile phones, SIM cards, laptop and some other documents from the accused.

During investigation, the cops came to know that Nayak spent Rs 1 crore from the duped amount for buying insurance policies for some of his acquaintances.