Bhubaneswar: Banking services across Odisha are likely to be affected for two days as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a nationwide strike on March 24 and 25.

The UFBU has announced to hold the countrywide agitation in support of their nine-charter demand.

The UFBI is seeking better recruitment across all cadres, regularization of adhoc employees and implementation of a five-day work week in banking sector among other demands.

The UFBU, an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has called for the two-day nationwide strike after its talks with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) failed to reach any consensus on the nine-charter demand.

“Over 37,000 bank employees of 6,000 branches of Nationalized Banks in Odisha will participate in the agitation on March 24 and 25. Banking operations across the state will be affected for four days as March 22 and 23 are weekly holidays for banks,” said Arun Kumar Bisoyi, the convener of UFBU Odisha chapter.