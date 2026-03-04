Bhubaneswar: At least three persons, including a banker, drowned while taking bath after celebrating Holi in different parts of Odisha today.

The 40-year-old banker drowned while taking bath in Kharasrota river after the celebration of Holi in Byasanagar area of Jajpur district in the afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Sangram Ajitabh Das of Padmapur area under Jajpur Road police limits. He was working as a senior official in a private bank.

The police have seized the body and sent it to a mortuary before launching a probe into the incident.

It is worth mentioning here that two siblings had drowned in Kharasrota river in Byasanagar while bathing after celebrating Holi last year.

In another incident, a youth met a watery grave while bathing in Brahmani river at Khari Padia in Jajpur after celebrating the festival of colours. The deceased has been identified as Hiranya Kumar Behuria of Bari area.

Similarly, a minor boy drowned while bathing in Mahanadi in Baramba area of Cuttack district after celebrating the festival.

The minor boy was swept away by the strong currents while bathing near a bridge in the afternoon. On being informed, the Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the boy before rushing him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.