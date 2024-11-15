Bhubaneswar: The mutilated body of a bank employee was found near a railway station in Odisha's Bhadrak district today.

The deceased has been identified as Lalatendu Barik of Sherapur near Tihidi in Bhadrak district.

Barik was working in a public sector bank at Bhadrak. His mutilated body was found near a railway station at Kenduapada in Bant area of Bhadrak.

It is suspected that Barik might have ended his life by jumping before a moving train in the late hours of yesterday (Thursday).

On being informed, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and recovered the body before sending it for postmortem.

The GRP has launched a probe into the incident. Sources, meanwhile, claimed that Barik was under severe mental stress for last several days.

He might have ended his life by jumping before a moving train near Kenduapada railway station last night, sources added.

There was also information that Barik had resigned from the banker’s job a few days ago.

However, his family as well as the bank authorities are yet to provide any information in connection with the incident.