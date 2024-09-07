Bhubaneswar: All banks and other financial institutions in Odisha will remain closed on September 9 (Monday).

The state government has declared September 9 as a holiday for banks and other financial institutions for this year’s Nuakhai festival.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the state government has issued a notification in this regard.

The state government has declared September 9 as a holiday for banks and other financial institutions in Odisha as per Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act-1881, said the notification.

The state government had earlier declared September 9 as a holiday for all government offices, magisterial courts and schools in Odisha.

As Nuakhai, the popular agrarian festival of Western Odisha, falls on September 8 (Sunday), Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has declared September 9 as a holiday, said the state government in a statement a few days ago.

All government, government-aided and private schools under the S&ME department will remain closed on September 9 for Nuakhai festival, said the state government.