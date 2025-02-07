Bhubaneswar: Two days ahead of the ODI match at Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack, the cricket teams of India and England arrived in the capital city here on Friday.

The two teams arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the city here in the evening.

Soon after their arrival at the BPIA, the members of the two teams were escorted to a luxury hotel amid tight security.

The two teams are scheduled to go to Barabati Stadium in Cuttack city on February 8 (Saturday) for practice session.

The ODI match between India and England will be held on February 9 (Sunday).

India had defeated the England team in the first ODI in Nagpur on February 6.

Notably, the iconic Barabati Stadium, located on the banks of Mahanadi river, will host an ODI match after a gap of six years.

The stadium had last hosted an ODI match between India and West Indies on December 22, 2019. The host team defeated the visiting Caribbean team by 4 wickets in the match.

The Indian Cricket Team came victorious in eight ODIs of the last 10 at Barabati Stadium.

The stadium, with around 40,000 seating capacity, has so far hosted three Tests, 27 ODIs and three Twenty20 International matches since its establishment in 1958.

The state government, Odisha Police and the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) have made elaborate arrangements for the ODI match at Barabati Stadium.

The Odisha Police will deploy around 50 platoons of police force in and around Barabati Stadium for smooth conduct of the ODI match.