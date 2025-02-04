Cuttack: The offline sale of tickets for the India vs England One Day International (ODI) cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9 will start tomorrow.

The sale of offline tickets will take place at designated counters of the stadium on February 5 and 6, from 9 AM to 6 PM.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has decided that a special counter will be formed for women. A total of 3 queues will be formed at each counter.

Each individual can buy up to two tickets upon presenting a valid ID card. The ticket prices for different sections of the stadium are as follows:

Rs 1,100 for Gallery No. 1 and 3.

Rs 900 for Gallery No. 2 and 4.

Rs 1,200 for Gallery No. 5.

Rs 700 for Gallery No. 7.

Rs 6,000 for Special Enclosure.

Rs 8,000 for AC Box.

Rs 10,000 for New Pavilion.

Rs 20,000 for Corporate Box.

Meanwhile, those who have purchased tickets online can redeem them from February 7 to 9 at two locations: Cambridge School in Cuttack and KIIT University in Bhubaneswar. The redemption of online tickets will be done from 10 am to 4 pm on February 7 and 8, and from 7 am to 12 noon on February 9.