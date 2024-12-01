Bhubaneswar: The organizers of Dhanu Jatra at Bargarh town chose Bhubaneswar Pradhan to portray the role of Kansa Maharaj in the open-air theatre. During the audition for selection of a suitable artiste for the role of Kansa Maharaj was held at the Townhall today.

Artistes Artatrana Sunani, Jagadananda Mishra, Bhubaneswar Pradhan and Sushil Meher were called to the audition.

Earlier, artiste Hrusikesh Bhoi was dropped to play the role of Kansa Maharaja. Bhoi, a hearse driver by profession, was suspended for demanding bribe from the kin of a deceased.

Bhoi played the role of King Kansa during last year’s Dhanu Jatra. He was selected to essay the role in 2022 and his tenure was supposed to continue till 2024.

The selection of artiste for the role of Kansa is held once in every three years.

The organizers have decided to call artistes who had secured second to fifth position in the 2022 auditions to select a suitable actor for the role of Kansa Maharaj.

The Bargarh Dhanu Jatra, considered as the world’s largest open-air theatre, is scheduled to begin January 3 next year.

The grand event will continue for 11 days till January 13, 2025.