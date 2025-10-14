Bargarh: The much-awaited Bargarh Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav, known as the world’s largest open-air theatre, will begin on December 24, 2025 and continue for 11 days, concluding on January 3, 2026.

The decision came after a preparatory meeting held on Monday evening under the chairmanship of Bargarh District Collector and Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Committee President Aditya Goyal.

Discussions at the meeting focused on key areas such as security arrangements, artist selection, budget preparation, and infrastructure development. The Collector stressed the need for transparency and fairness in the selection of Kansa and other artists.

Law and order, along with crowd management, were given top priority to ensure a safe and peaceful event for the lakhs of devotees and tourists who visit Bargarh each year during the event.