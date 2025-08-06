Barpali (Bargarh): Where there is a will, there is a way, and Simanchalam Bhoi from Bargarh is a living example of this timeless saying. Despite being differently-abled, Simanchalam has achieved a remarkable feat by traveling 5,474 km across five districts in just 15 days by road, earning him a place in the India Book of Records.

A student from Barpali, Simanchalam’s achievement has not only brought pride to his family but also to the entire Bargarh district. His determination and spirit have inspired many.

Simanchalam travelled across major tourist destinations in the states of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat over a span of 15 days, from November 2 to 17.

His proud parents, Dharmendra Bhoi and Kalyani Kalsai, expressed immense joy over his success. “We never considered our son differently-abled or incapable. He has done something even many able-bodied individuals may find difficult,” said his father.

Simanchalam, who enjoys exploring new places and meeting people, credited his parents and divine blessings for his success. “Traveling and connecting with people have always been my passion. I am grateful to my parents and God for supporting me throughout this journey,” he said.

His story stands as a powerful reminder that physical limitations cannot hold back a determined mind and an inspired heart.