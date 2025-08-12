Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has chaired a meeting on production and storage of renewable energy in the state, especially on Battery Energy Storage Systems. Also, installation of solar-powered street lights were also discussed in the meeting.

Deputy CM said that Odisha is moving for the Battery Energy Storage System as it is the need of the hour when we are moving towards the renewable energy. The renewable energy initiatives have not only decarbonised the power sector but have also delivered widespread co-benefits—enhanced energy access, employment generation, reduced air pollution, better public health outcomes, and stronger rural incomes. Odisha’s clean energy revolution is as much about inclusive growth and social justice as it is about reducing emissions.

Principal Secretary Vishal Dev said that, we are also planning for the solar powered street lights on the pilot basis.

On this occasion a company named Bessium gave a presentation on the battery storage systems.

he meeting was attended by the MD, Gridco Dr. Satyapriya Rath, MD, OPGC Kedar Ranjan Pandu, MD, OPTCL Saidutta Biplab Keshari Pradhan, Additional Secretary, Energy Nivedita Mishra, Director, Municipal Corporation Arindam Dakua, and other senior officers from the Energy Department, OPGC, Gridco.