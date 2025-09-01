Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) celebrated its 43rd foundation day today with the inauguration of a new park and playground at K9B in Kalinga Vihar area of the capital city.

The facilities were inaugurated by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, who is also the Chairman of BDA.

Spread across 2.3 acres of land, the playground has been complemented by a 1.36-acre park, both developed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.5 crore. The facility is equipped with modern amenities such as an open gym, yoga pindi, walking track, toilets, changing rooms, sprinkler irrigation with an underground reservoir and a secure compound wall.

According to the officials, the BDA is simultaneously developing 20 playgrounds across the capital city at a total estimated cost of Rs 98 crore, with 19 nearing completion.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mayor Sulochana Das, Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, H&UD Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee and BDA Vice Chairman N. Thirumala Naik.

Later in the day, a meeting was organised at Jaydev Bhawan to celebrate the Foundation Day of BDA. Addressing the gathering, the Minister stressed on the importance of strategic urban planning to manage the capital city’s rapid growth. He called for stronger collaboration between authorities and citizens to enhance the city’s green cover, improve drainage and sewerage systems, and transform Bhubaneswar into a world-class city.

The Mayor highlighted BDA’s vital role in promoting inclusivity and addressing urban challenges posed by climate change. The Bhubaneswar Ekamra legislator urged the authority to focus on housing projects for the city’s growing homeless population.

BDA Vice Chairman highlighted the civic body’s commitment to sustainable development, while employee representative Samir Mohanty reiterated the demand for a pension scheme for BDA staff.

On the occasion, the Minister also unveiled BDA’s annual report. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by BDA Additional Commissioner (Establishment) Snigdharani Dhal.