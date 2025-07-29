Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has announced August 31 as the deadline for allottees to generate a Unique Account Number (UAN), which will now be mandatory for accessing a range of pre- and post-allotment services.

These services include asset allotment, lease deed execution, No Objection Certificates (NOC) for loans, asset transfer, and conversion of leasehold properties into freehold land.

Allottees can generate their UAN by visiting the official BDA website at www.bda.gov.in. The UAN will function as a unique reference number for all future transactions and applications related to BDA services.

To assist applicants, the BDA will soon establish a UAN Facilitation Cell at its office to support residents with the registration process and address related queries.

Progress in leasehold-to-freehold conversion

In parallel, BDA has made notable progress in its ongoing drive to convert leasehold properties into freehold. Of the 1,250 applications received so far, 743 conveyance deeds have already been registered. Notably, 843 applications were submitted through the BDA’s online portal, reflecting a growing public preference for digital services.

To qualify for freehold conversion, applicants must meet specific criteria:

A house must be constructed on the allotted plot.

The allottee must have maintained possession for over five years.

A valid lease deed should have been executed with BDA before applying.

Currently, 27 housing schemes fall under the purview of this conversion programme. Major schemes include Pokhariput Phases I, II, and III; Prachi Enclave in Chandrasekharpur; Lumbini Vihar; Udayagiri Vihar in Patrapada; and Lingaraj Vihar in Bhimpur.

The conversion fee for residential plots has been fixed at 3% of the latest Benchmark Valuation of Gharabari Kissan land for 2024, as determined by the State Government.

Additional Requirements for Conversion

Applicants with mortgaged plots must submit an NOC from the relevant financial institution. They must also file an affidavit declaring that no civil disputes exist concerning the property. If a legal case is pending, the application will only be processed after a final court verdict.

Allottees who have encroached on government, public sector, or BDA land will not be eligible for conversion unless they first vacate the encroached area and submit an affidavit confirming compliance.