Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today asked the police to be friendly with the common people in Odisha.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 17th raising day celebration of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police in the capital city here.

“Police personnel should consider themselves as friends of the common people. The cops should come forward to help people in distress and safeguard their lives and properties,” said the Chief Minister.

He also asked the police officials to deal with the grievances of the common people empathetically and take appropriate steps for delivery of justice to them.

“The state government is taking steps for providing modern gadgets to the police to check cyber crimes in the state. Efforts are underway to strengthen cyber police stations in all 30 districts of Odisha,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister commended the Commissionerate Police for its role in the smooth organization of several major events, including the Utkarsh Odisha conclave and 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, in the capital city here.

“The Commissionerate Police is doing a good work with regard to the maintenance of law and order in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. It has created a special identity in the country,” added Majhi.