Jajpur: The beheaded body of an elderly man was found lying on the roadside at Matigadia village under Sukinda Police Station limits in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dasarath Behera, a resident of the same village.

Circumstances Point to Murder

The body was spotted around 100 metres away from his house. Preliminary findings suggest that the man was brutally murdered, as his neck had been severed. However, the motive behind the crime is still unclear.

According to reports, Dasarath Behera has two sons. One of them works in Keonjhar, while the other runs a shop in the village. Dasarath was living alone at home. Last night, the son who stays in the village reportedly served him dinner before leaving.

Police Investigation Underway

This morning, locals noticed the body and immediately informed the police. Acting on the information, Sukinda police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and began an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Search for Clues and Accused

Police officials said that the initial investigation indicates a clear case of murder. Further probe is underway to identify those involved and determine the reason behind the killing.