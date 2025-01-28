Bhubaneswar: Informing women beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said they should visit their bank branches to reactivate NPCI. She said those who have received the phone call or message should visit the bank branches on January 29 and 30.

The beneficiaries who have not received the Subhadra money due to failure of NPCI in their bank accounts, should take part in the special drive at the bank branches, Parida said.

Bank Mitras, special desk will assist the beneficiaries at the bank branches.

Parida further stated a total of 1,07,23,294 individuals have registered for the yojana. Of them, 80,29,741 persons have received the Subhadra money. She added, however, the money could not be transferred to 3,31,188 beneficiaries due to the failure of NPCI linking.

The e-KYC of 1,55,158 beneficiaries are still pending. A total of 31,692 has opted out whereas the number of Opt-in beneficiaries is 17,448.

The field verification of 1,75,119 beneficiaries is still pending, she added.

There has been no increase in the number of male persons who have applied to become beneficiaries of this women-centric yojana, the Deputy Chief Minister stated.

She earlier stated 157 male persons had applied for the Subhadra Yojana.