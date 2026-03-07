Bhubaneswar: A tourist from West Bengal suffered injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by a vendor on the beach at Odisha’s Puri town today.

The injured has been identified as Surjeet Kundu of Howrah area in West Bengal.

The incident took place while Surjeet and his wife Piyali were buying some household goods from the vending stalls on the beach in the afternoon.

A vendor allegedly attacked Surjeet with an iron rod following an altercation over some issues, reports said.

The victim reportedly sustained injuries on his head and he was admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment, they added.