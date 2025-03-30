Cuttack: The identity of the passenger who succumbed to injuries following the derailment of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express near Nergundi has been confirmed by SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities.

The deceased has been identified as Shuvankar Roy from West Bengal, per hospital officials. Two other injured passengers are still receiving treatment at the facility.

Railway officials formed a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the accident. The committee's report will provide further details on the incident.

Meanwhile, a special train was dispatched to transport stranded passengers from the affected train to their destinations.

In response to the derailment of 11 AC coaches of train number 12551 Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express at approximately 11:54 AM today, Indian Railways announced the diversion of several trains with immediate effect.

Per official sources, to ensure minimal disruption to railway operations, the following down trains from Bhubaneswar towards Bhadrak will be diverted via Barang-Nergundi-Kapilas Road instead of the usual Cuttack-Kendrapara Road-Nergundi route:

• 12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express

• 12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express

• 22606 Tirunelveli-Purulia Express

• 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express

• 12513 Secunderabad-Silchar Express