Bhubaneswar: An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Guwahati made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar today afternoon after a passenger complained of uneasiness.

According to airport officials, the flight, carrying 174 passengers, landed at the Bhubaneswar Airport around 4:53 PM after a passenger reportedly suffered chest pain mid-air.

The ailing passenger was immediately attended to by airport medical staff and later shifted to Capital Hospital for treatment.

Following the medical emergency, the flight resumed its journey to Guwahati at 5:15 PM, the official added.