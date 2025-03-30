Cuttack: As many as 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Super Fast Express derailed near the Nergundi railway station in Odisha's Cuttack district today around 11:54 AM.

At least one passenger died in the train accident, reports said. The Railways authorities were yet to confirm the death.

The train, bearing number 12551, was heading towards Kamakhya from Bengaluru.

Panic-stricken passengers were seen alighting from the train after the derailment.

On being informed, concerned officials of the Railways started reaching the accident site.

The East Coast Railway said that rescue and relief operations are underway. Medical teams, NDRF and Fire Services personnel have been dispatched to the site.

A special train has been arranged to send the stranded passengers of the affected train to their destinations. Meanwhile, restoration work at the accident site will commence shortly, and necessary measures are being taken to resume train services in the affected section as soon as possible, said the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway, Ashok Kumar Mishra.