Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) issued helpline numbers following Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express derailed near Nergundi Junction in Odisha's Cuttack district.

Helpline Numbers:

Bhubaneswar - 8455885999

Cuttack - 8991124238

Helpdesk number:

Khurda Road - 06742492245

Helpdesk information:

Bhubaneswar - 8114382371

Bhadrak -9437443469

Cuttack – 7205149591

Palasa – 9237105480

Jajpur Keonjhar Road – 9124639558

According to reports, 11 coaches of 12551/SMVT Bengaluru - Kamakhya AC SF Express derailed near Nergundi Junction after crossing Manguli Chowdwar at 11.54 am today.

While one passenger died and several others were injured in the mishap, railway authorities are yet to confirm about the causality.

Following the mishap, the DRM Khurda Road, GM/ECoR and other higher-level officials rushed to the accident site. One Accident Relief and Medical Relief Train has also been rushed to the spot.

A Special Train is being arranged to send stranded passengers of the affected train, for their destination.