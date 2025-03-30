Nergundi (Cuttack): A special train carried the passengers, stranded at Nergundi Junction in Odisha's Cuttack district following derailment of Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express, to their destinations.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) arranged a special train to carry the stranded passengers to their respective destinations.

The passengers travelling in 12551/SMVT Bengaluru - Kamakhya AC SF Express were stranded after 11 coaches of the train derailed at Nergundi Junction at around 11.54 am today.

At least one passenger died and several others were injured in the train mishap. The deceased has been identified as Subhankar Roy from West Bengal. The injured victims are currently under treatment at the SCB Hospital in Cuttack.

The Railways ordered a high-level probe to ascertain the cause of superfast express train derailment.