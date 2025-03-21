Berhampur: The Berhampur Police conducted a series of raids on illegal hookah bars operating in the city, seizing hookah pots, tobacco products, and other smoking materials. Seven criminal cases have been registered against the owners under various legal provisions, including the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Acting on numerous complaints from concerned parents and citizens about minors being supplied with hookah, police teams conducted simultaneous raids on March 20, 2025. The operation was led by SDPO Town, along with IICs of Berhampur Town PS, Gosaninugaon PS, Bada Bazar PS, and BN Pur PS. The raids targeted hookah bars running in different hotels and restaurants across the city.

During the operation, several minors were found smoking hookah at these establishments. Upon further inspection, police discovered prohibited tobacco products and other chemical substances, including charcoal, used in the hookahs. The restaurant owners failed to provide any valid authorization or license for operating the hookah bars or selling tobacco products in a public place.

Authorities stated that the seized tobacco products contained harmful chemicals added to enhance flavour and intoxication levels. These substances pose serious health risks, including cancer and lung diseases. To prevent further illegal sales, police confiscated hookah equipment, including pots, stands, charcoal, and tobacco packets.

Seven cases have been registered at BN Pur PS, Town PS, and Bada Bazar PS under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. The police have warned that strict action will be taken against those violating the law and endangering public health.