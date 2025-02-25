Berhampur: Based on a complaint filed by Berhampur University Vice Chancellor Prof. Geetanjali Dash alleging of being a victim of ‘digital arrest’, the Cyber Police launched an investigation into a fraud case of ₹14 lakh committed to her.

Per the complaint, an unknown caller identified himself as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer and put the Berhampur varsity VC under ‘digital arrest’ for past four days. The caller issued threatening to Dash. He told the Vice Chancellor that her Aadhaar number has been found linked with a financial irregularities case, which is being monitored by the Supreme Court.



During the past four days, the fraudster called up her on different occasions and convinced her to pay ₹14 lakh. Dash paid her the amount through bank cheque.

Suspicion of her being defrauded grew when she called up the fraudster later. The unknown caller’s mobile phone was found to be switched off.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M informed a case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station on the basis of Dash’s complaint filed yesterday.