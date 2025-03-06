Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown, the Commissionerate Police on Wednesday busted a fake engine oil manufacturing unit operating in Bhubaneswar. Acting on a tip-off, Badagada police raided the factory in Rajarani Colony and sealed the premises.

Large quantities of counterfeit engine oil, lubricants, and fake spare parts for motorcycles and scooters were seized. The estimated market value of the seized items is over ₹12 lakh.

During the raid, police detained two employees from the factory, while the owner was absconding. The employees claimed that the owner had travelled to Russia, but cops suspect that it could be a ploy to mislead them.

Despite being in operation for a long time, the fake factory remained undetected. The fake engine oil was packed in branded containers of reputed companies, making it difficult for customers to identify the substandard product. These fake lubricants were being supplied to various markets in Bhubaneswar, with many mechanics unknowingly purchasing the fake products.

On Wednesday evening, Badagada police, led by IIC Truptiranjan Nayak, formed two teams to raid the manufacturing unit. Upon seeing the police, the factory workers attempted to flee through the back gate but were caught. Inside the warehouse, the police found large quantities of lubricants, empty branded containers, stickers, and packaging materials. Fake spare parts for reputed two-wheeler brands like Honda and TVS were also found.

During questioning, the detained employees admitted to their involvement but were unaware of the source of raw materials or the distribution network. They claimed only the owner had that information.

Vehicle users are advised to be cautious when purchasing engine oil and spare parts, as counterfeit products can cause significant damage to engines and lead to costly repairs.