Bhadrak: Two persons lost their lives and at least ten others sustained injuries after a DJ vehicle came in contact with an 11 KV live electric wire during a religious procession at Tihidi block of Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Monday.

The mishap occurred during the Patua Jatra procession from Hatuhari to the Kantimangala shrine in Nuananda panchayat. The deceased have been identified as Sarat Mahalik and Manas Mallik, both residents of Arasa village under Tihidi police limits.

According to reports, the tragedy struck when someone climbed onto the DJ vehicle and accidentally touched the high-voltage wire. Among the injured are a woman, a child, and a minor girl. The victims were initially rushed to the Tihidi Hospital, while three of them were later shifted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. The critically injured minor was referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment.

The DJ vehicle involved in the incident has been seized, and police have launched a manhunt to trace its driver, who fled the scene.

Speaking to reporters, Bhadrak Collector Dilip Routray said, “A religious procession was underway where a DJ vehicle was being used. Someone climbed onto the vehicle and came in contact with a live wire. He was electrocuted on the spot. A total of ten people have been affected. I have directed the SP to investigate the matter. As per police records, no permission was sought for using the DJ vehicle.”

Bhadrak SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat said, “They were clearly instructed not to use a DJ system, but the warning was ignored. The vehicle’s height also contributed to the mishap. The DJ vehicle has been seized, and further investigation is underway.”