Bhadrak: In view of past incidents related to communal tensions and law and order issues, the Bhadrak district administration directed its officers and employees to refrain from taking leave from March 14 to 16.

In an official letter to district administration officials, Bhadrak Collector and District Magistrate Dilip Routrai emphasised the absence of senior officials, particularly those responsible for maintaining law and order, could hamper prompt response efforts. The letter highlighted during Holi, there is an increased possibility of uncontrolled youth gatherings, leading to tense street situations and potential challenges for the authorities.

The District Collector instructed officials and employees to remain at their headquarters during the specified period. However, in cases of extreme necessity, prior permission from the Collector is mandatory for availing leave.