Bhubaneswar: India’s cultural richness and diversity were displayed vividly at a gala cultural programme organised by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) this evening on the theme ‘Bharat and Bharatiyata’, performed at the ‘Prabasi Bharatiya Divas’ in Bhubaneswar.

Artists from across the country performed folk and classical dances in this programme. The performance unfolded inside a giant ship, portraying the struggles of the Girmitiyas in foreign lands. Their journey of hardship was expressed through the dynamic movements of Chhau and contemporary dance. A projected clock on the ship symbolized the cycle of time.

The dance presentation also began with Classical Kuchipudi dance depicting the Sindhu-Saraswati civilisation, maritime trade and the cultural connect. It was added with glimpses of Ramayana and Buddha’s spiritual journey as the world recognises India’s ancient wisdom and India continues to show the world, the path to universal peace and harmony.

The performance was also with classical Tarana music with the blending of classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak, Manipuri, Kathakali and Kuchipudi. Artists enthralled the gathering with such rich tradition of dance and music with their exquisite costumes. Merchants and traders especially the Maritime history of Odisha and other parts of India sailed the high seas from Harrappan times to distant parts of the world and this has continued till modern times.

This theme with perfect blend of music was performed with folk dances from states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Finally, 110 dancers holding earthen diyas in their hands, creating a serene and spectacular ambience were on stage on Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s poem “Where the mind is without fear” celebrating ‘Pragatisheel’, modern Bharat in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, praying for peace, prosperity and happiness- Sukh, Samriddhi and Shanti.

This storytelling was made even more vivid through a visual depiction on an LED backdrop complemented by a voice narrative by Maitreyee Pahari.