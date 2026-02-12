Bhubaneswar: Normal life was affected across Odisha today as several central trade unions are observing a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) protesting against policies of the Union Government.

The impact of the bandh was visible in many districts, with roads blocked and markets shut. Vehicular movement was affected in several areas as protesters staged demonstrations and road blockades.

In Bhubaneswar, members of labour unions locked the ‘Ama Bus’ depot at Master Canteen and staged a protest at the gate, halting bus operations from the facility. They also staged a road blockade at the Master Canteen Square.

The agitators also blocked NH-16 at the Jaydev Vihar flyover, as a result of which hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road.

In Bonai, the bandh had a strong impact in Rajamunda and Patsahi areas. The strike was led by CPI(M) MLA Laxman Munda. Vehicles were off the roads on the national highway, and markets remained closed. Activists of CPI(M) and CITU also blocked railway tracks at Bimlagarh, affecting train services.

At Balasore railway station, trade union members held demonstrations and stopped the Bangiriposi-Puri Express as part of their protest. Agitations were also reported from different parts of Balasore town.

In Bolangir, protesters locked the district head post office and staged a demonstration. The morning vegetable market was also shut down by agitators.

In Bhadrak, members of AICCTU blocked National Highway 16 near College Chhak, stopping vehicular movement.

In Berhampur, labour union members staged a sit-in at the railway station as part of the bandh. Several private educational institutions in the city remained closed due to the strike.

In Paradip, workers staged a demonstration in front of Gate No. 3 of the port. Protests were also held near Rangia Garh Bridge, on the Trilochnapur road, and close to Kujang market.

In Sambalpur, protesters blocked National Highway 55 at Ainthapali Chhak. Shops and markets in different parts of the city remained closed.

Across many parts of the state, shops, business establishments, and educational institutions remained closed due to the bandh. However, emergency services such as ambulance operations were excluded from the ambit of the bandh.

The central trade unions called the Bharat Bandh, alleging that the Union Government has introduced anti-people legislation and policy measures. They opposed the replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and demanded the repeal of the four labour codes enacted by the Centre, which they described as anti-labour.

The Odisha Congress extended its support to the bandh.