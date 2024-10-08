Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today directed the state government to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) for police on behaviour with Army personnel at police stations.

Hearing a PIL in connection with the Bharatpur police station case in Bhubaneswar, the court expressed displeasure over the non-operation of CCTV at 13 police stations in the state.

The ADG modernisation informed the court that CCTV will be functional at all police stations in the state within 15 days.

The next hearing in the case will take place after 4 weeks.

However, the court declined to hear a petition filed by a family member of one of the suspended police personnel in connection with the Bharatpur case on media statements of the woman victim.

The court stated that the woman victim was asked not to make any statement to the media for the sake of her honour. However, her statement to national news channels cannot be termed as contempt of court.

One of the suspended police officials' family members had moved the High Court objecting to the statements of the Major's fiancée to national media on the alleged nightmare at the Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of September 15.

According to reports, an Army Major attached to the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and his fiancée were assaulted by police at Bharatpur Police Station on September 15. The couple had visited the police station to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during the wee hours.

The Army officer was allegedly beaten up by the on-duty police officials while three female cops dragged his fiancée into a cell of the Police station. Some male cops, including the ex-Inspector in charge of the Bharatpur Police Station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

Following the widespread furore over the incident, Odisha Police has suspended five police personnel -- Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and Constable Balaram Hansda.

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police is currently investigating the matter.