Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch officials, who are investigating the alleged assault on an Army officer and his fiancée by cops at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar, revisited the police station on Wednesday morning to recreate the crime scene.

In the presence of the victims, the Crime Branch team used a Ferro camera to recreate the crime scene.

The investigating team also visited Pathargadia on Chandaka Road, where a group of youths had allegedly manhandled and misbehaved with the duo while the two were returning home.

The victims and the accused cops may undergo lie-detection tests as the Crime Branch has sought permission in this regard from the court, reports said.

The incident took place on September 15 at around 2 AM when the Army Major and his fiancée went to Bharatpur police station to file a complaint as some youths had allegedly misbehaved with them while they were returning home. The police personnel allegedly harassed and assaulted the duo at the police station.

She has further alleged that the IIC attempted to assault her sexually at the police station.

The Odisha Crime Branch has registered a criminal case against five police personnel in connection with the alleged assault.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the Army officer, the case has been registered against former Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and constable Balaram Hansda. Odisha DGP YB Khurania had earlier suspended the five police personnel.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a judicial probe into the incident.