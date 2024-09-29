Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch, which is probing into the alleged assault on an Army officer and his fiancée at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar, will take the accused police personnel to Gujarat today for polygraph test, also known as lie detector test.

Former Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and constable Balaram Hansda will undergo the test at a forensic laboratory. All of them have been suspended by Odisha DGP YB Khurania.

Earlier, the five had given consent in the court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar for the test. The Odisha Crime Branch had sought permission from the court for the test.

Reports said Dinakrushna Mishra will undergo a polygraph test along with brain mapping and narco tests on Monday. The lie detector test will be conducted on four others to measure their physiological responses to the questions to be asked in connection with the alleged police custodial torture.

The incident took place on September 15 at around 2 AM when the Army Major and his fiancée went to Bharatpur police station to file a complaint as some youths had allegedly misbehaved with them while they were returning home. The police personnel allegedly harassed and assaulted the duo at the police station.

She has further alleged that the ex-IIC attempted to assault her sexually at the police station.

The Odisha Crime Branch has registered a criminal case against five police personnel in connection with the alleged assault.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a judicial probe into the incident.