Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has assigned security personnel for an Army officer and his fiancée, who were allegedly assaulted by cops at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.

Personal Security Officers (PSOs) have been deployed for both, an official of the Twin City Commissionerate Police said.

The official mentioned that the PSOs would accompany the two during their travel within the city. Both the Army officer and his fiancée have accepted the security arrangements provided by the government.

The incident took place on September 15 at around 2 AM when the Army Major and his fiancée went to Bharatpur police station to file a complaint as some youths had allegedly misbehaved with them while they were returning home. The police personnel allegedly harassed and assaulted the duo at the police station.

She has further alleged that the IIC attempted to assault her sexually at the police station.

The Odisha Crime Branch has registered a criminal case against five police personnel in connection with the alleged assault.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the Army officer, the case has been registered against former Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and constable Balaram Hansda. Odisha DGP YB Khurania had earlier suspended the five police personnel.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a judicial probe into the incident.