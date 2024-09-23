Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today directed not to reveal the names of an Army officer and his fiancée in media and social media platforms, who were allegedly assaulted by cops at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.

The court's directive came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the matter.

The High Court will not interfere in the investigation as the state government has ordered for a judicial probe. The Crime Branch is also probing the case, the Advocate General informed.

The High Court also directed the ADG (Modernisation) of Odisha Police to submit a status report on CCTV cameras at all police stations across the state. Reportedly, CCTV cameras were not installed at the police station when the incident took place.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered for a judicial probe into the incident. Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash will lead the investigation, and the commission has been requested to submit its report within 60 days.

The Orissa High Court has been urged to expedite the Crime Branch investigation under its supervision.

The incident took place on September 15 at around 2 AM when the Army Major and his fiancée went to Bharatpur police station to file a complaint as some youths had allegedly misbehaved with them while they were returning home. The police personnel allegedly harassed and assaulted the duo at the police station.

She has further alleged that the IIC attempted to assault her sexually at the police station.

The Odisha Crime Branch has registered a criminal case against five police personnel in connection with the alleged assault.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the Army officer, the case has been registered against former Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and constable Balaram Hansda.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania had earlier suspended the five police personnel.